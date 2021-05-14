Crittenton Center pick up donations from the 7th Annual Stuff the Stroller

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In recent weeks, many Siouxlanders participated in KCAU’s 7th Annual Stuff the Stroller campaign; now your gifts are being put to use.

On Friday morning, The Crittenton Center picked up baby essentials at the KCAU 9 Studio, including boxes of diapers, wipes, formula, and stuffed animals.

Staff members at the non-profit center tell KCAU 9 those donations go a long way in helping families needing a little extra help.

“When a family finds out that there’s some help for them…to see that concern and weight lifted off of their shoulders is amazing, so we’re very lucky,” said Erika Fuentes, Child Development Director.

All of the donations from the campaign were able to fill up two vehicles for the Crittenton Center.

From all of us at KCAU 9 News, thank you, Siouxland, for helping out families in need and supporting Stuff the Stroller!