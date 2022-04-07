SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 News, Siouxland OBGYN, Prairie Pediatrics, and the Crittenton Center will be kicking off the 8th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive.

The drive begins April 11 and benefits the Crittenton Center in Sioux City. The campaign ends May 6.

Shoppers at the 4 Hy-Vee locations can drop off baby items at drop-off boxes or make a cash donation at the stores. There will also be bins at Siouxland OBGYN and Prairie Pediatrics.

Diapers are the most needed item for new mothers, along with formula, baby wipes, and other baby products and all five locations are currently accepting donations.

Those locations can be found below:

KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber will also be at those Hy-Vees in four afternoons to encourage donations.

1201 12th Avenue SW, Le Mars – April 12

3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City – April 19

4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City – April 26

2827 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City – May 6

If you want to make a donation directly to the Crittenton Center, you can donate here.