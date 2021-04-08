7th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive benefiting Crittenton Center begins

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 News and Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology are kicking off the 7th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive. The drive begins Thursday, April 8th, and benefits the Crittenton Center, in Sioux City.

Shoppers at five Hy-Vee locations, four in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City, can drop off baby items at a drop-off box or make a cash donation at the store.

Diapers are the most needed item for new mothers, along with formula, baby wipes, and other baby products and all five locations are currently accepting donations.

See the list of the Hy-Vee locations below to donate items or make a cash donation for Stuff the Stroller: