KCAU 9 News will be kicking off the 8th Annual Stuff the Stroller drive. The drive begins April 12, and benefits the Crittenton Center in Sioux City.
Shoppers at 4 Hy-Vee locations in Siouxland can drop off baby items at a drop-off box or make a cash donation at the stores.
Those locations can be found below:
- 1201 12th Avenue SW, Le Mars
- 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
- 4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
- 2827 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City
KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber will also be at those locations to encourage donations.
If you want to make a donation directly to the Crittenton Center, you can donate here.