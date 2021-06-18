Zawada’s walk-off knock in the 10th gives Sioux City a 3-2 win over Lincoln

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — It took a bit longer than expected, but Sioux City got a series opening win over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The X’s took the lead quickly in the bottom of the first on a Jose Sermo RBI single for the 1-0 lead, but then both teams’ bats went silent until the fifth, when Lincoln scored a pair with two outs, and then gave up the tying run on a bases loaded passed ball.

In the bottom of the tenth Sebastian Zawada put the game away with walk off single to hand the X’s a 3-2 victory.

Game two of their series with Lincoln begins on Saturday at 6:05.