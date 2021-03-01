Youngstown State coach apologizes after hitting UNI player on sidelines

IOWA (WHO-TV) — Youngstown State University says Tim Johnson will no longer be allowed on the sidelines this football season after he struck a University of Northern Iowa player who ran out-of-bounds during a game on Saturday.

Late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Penguins, UNI wide receiver Quan Hampton caught a first down pass then ran out-of-bounds on the YSU sideline. As he ran onto the Penguins’ sideline, Johnson can be seen lowering his shoulder into Hampton, knocking the wide receiver down. No flags were thrown on the play.

Quan with a big gain and gets out of bounds. #UNIFight pic.twitter.com/q27G7U9cQO — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) February 27, 2021

Johnson is in his first season with the YSU staff, serving as Director of Player Personnel. He is a former All-American player for Youngstown State who played professionally for six years. He released the following statement on Monday through the school:

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday. As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions.” Tim Johnson, Youngstown State Football Coach

UNI won the game 21-0. The Panthers continue their football season this Saturday at the UNI Dome against Illinois State.