SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Remsen St. Mary’s softball has run rough shot through nearly all of 1A competition this season. But following their second straight Regional final win over Akron-Westfield to punch their State ticket, it’s clear the Hawks have greater goals resting in Fort Dodge.

Seems their defense has been held to just as high of a standard, holding the best fielding percentage in class 1A with top marks in fewest Errors, Runs Allowed, Earned Runs Allowed, WHIP, and Singles. With that being said, it’s opened opportunities in others areas for one of the classes best hitters in Claire Schroeder, as well as pitcher Marin Cronin who’s collected a career-best 22 wins on the bump.

The Hawks roster features no seniors, so it’s a unit where much of their success relies on underclassmen. But it’s a group that’s got prior State experience, and understand what it takes to survive and advance.

#4 R-SM hits State tournament dirt next Tuesday, opening their quarterfinal play with #5 Southeast Warren. First pitch in Fort Dodge slated for 5:30 p.m.