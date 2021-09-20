Yankton the site for the 2021 World Archery Championships and the World Cup Final

YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – Each year, the World Archery Championships hold 4 events to determine the best with a bow from across the globe, and Yankton has served as the site for nearly every World Championship Event. But although the World Cup Finals have never been held in the U.S. before, history will be made this year, as Yankton is set to host both world-class events over the span of 10 days.

“The United States is an important country in our association,” Secretary general of World Archery Tom Dielen said. “We want to have big events in the United States and Yankton was the obvious choice.”

“We’ve got our machine well-oiled,” NFAA Foundation president Bruce Cull said. “We’re set for what we hope is gonna be a successful two weeks.”

Home to the largest archery center in the world, Yankton will host more than 350 participants from over 70 countries, bringing together the world’s best in the sport to compete for the top ranks.

“It’s really nice here…. it’s so big,” Olympic bronze medalist Alejandra Valencia said.

“It’s a world class facility and the NFAA does a great job and Bruce Cull does a good job running things,” Olympic silver medalist Brady Ellison said. “It’s always nice coming here because you know what you’re gonna get.” Ellison is currently ranked #1 in the world for the recurve men individual category.

Along with their high reputation in the archery world, it’s provided the Yankton community the chance to interact with international athletes.

“They get to see people from everywhere,” Cull said. “What’s really cool about the small town is that everybody knows them, knows what they’re doing, and they really open their hearts and their arms like no other place in the world.”

“It’s kind of neat because the Midwest has historically been a melting pot, all kinds of different cultures,” volunteer Brian Bertsch said. “To have a whole worldwide influence is really kind of unique.”

And while the events are not only great for the community, it’s done well for the sport of archery itself.

“We are a sport that very much is a family, it’s one big family, all the archers together,” Dielen said. “Every one is happy for the other one when they win. It’s really a social sport, and we’re very happy that they can be all together.”

But once the 2 weeks of world competition are over, Yankton isn’t planning on leaving the archery scene anytime soon.

“We’re not stopping by any means,” Cull said. “We’re gonna move forward with every possible new opportunity that we have.”

Competition for the World Archery Championships begins tomorrow, with the World Cup Final beginning on September 28th through the 30th. This is largely an event supported by volunteers, and with so much going on over the next 10 days, the NFAA can always use more volunteers.

To sign up, go to: yankton2021.org/volunteer to be part of the event.