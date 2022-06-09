Geneva, IL (June 9, 2022) – Starting pitching was the theme in the doubleheader between the Sioux City Explorers and the Kane County Cougars. Sioux City won game one by a 9-3 score behind a Kevin McCanna complete game. Kane County won game two 6-0 behind a Ryan Tapani complete game shutout.

Game One: Sioux City 9 – Kane County 3

Sioux City’s offense scored early and often in game one. Danny Amaral led off the game with an infield single and a stolen base. He scored on a fielder’s choice from Nate Samson to give the X’s a 1-0 lead.

In the second, a twelve pitch walk to Blake Tiberi set the table for a big rally. With bases loaded and one out Danny Amaral singled home a pair. Nick Franklin doubled to drive home a run and a Gabe Snyder single produced a fourth run of the frame giving Sioux City a 5-0 lead.

The damage was done to Kane County starter Ben Allison (2-3) who was handed the loss. He allowed five runs in two innings on six hits with a strikeout and two walks.

A bases loaded walk to Amaral and a sacrifice fly from Franklin added another two runs in the third making it 7-0.

Franklin homered in the fifth to cap off his two hit day with two runs scored and 3 RBI. A Tiberi sac fly in the sixth capped off Sioux City’s scoring at 9-0.

Kevin McCanna (4-1) cruised through his first six innings allowing only two Cougars to touch third base. His only blemish was a three run homer by Sherman Johnson in the seventh inning when the game was already out of reach. He allowed three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and just one walk to compile the complete game.

Game Two: Kane County 6 – Sioux City 0

As good as Kevin McCanna was for Sioux City in game one, Ryan Tapani was for Kane County in game two.

Tapani (3-2) dominated the X’s lineup tossing the first complete game shutout of his career, surrendering only three hits over his seven innings without issuing a walk and compiling a season high nine strikeouts.

He was aided by a three-run first inning homer by Jimmy Kerrigan, a 3-0 lead that Kane County held onto for most of the night.

Tyler Beardsley (2-2) took the loss going four innings, giving up those three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Kane County had a baserunner in scoring position in every inning of the contest but the X’s were able to dance in and out of trouble until late. BJ Lopez singled home a run in the fifth with a ground out and Cornelius Randolph drove home a pair with a base hit in the sixth to give the game its final score of 6-0.

Sioux City remains on the road as the trip changes venues to Gary, IN. The X’s face the rare back-to-back days with a doubleheader as they play two on Friday against the RailCats with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:00.