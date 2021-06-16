X’s win their third in a row to take series with Kane County



Geneva, IL (June 15, 2021) – The Sioux City Explorers have taken the first three games of their four game series with the Kane County Cougars with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night thanks to Patrick Ledet’s second career complete game.

Ledet (3-0) went the full nine allowing just one unearned run on nine hits, while striking out seven and walking just one. He allowed a run to the Cougars in the bottom of the first and then blanked them the rest of the way. He tossed a season high 117 pitches in the outing to collect all twenty-seven outs.

Kane County for a second straight night scored in the bottom of the first but then failed to get on the board the rest of the night. Anfernee Seymour led off the inning by reaching on an error. He would steal second and then score on back to back ground outs to make it 1-0 Cougars.

Sioux City again waited for a few innings to get the offense rolling. They were able to tie it in the fifth when Sebastian Zawada doubled to lead off the frame. He scored on a two out double by Mitch Ghelfi to tie the game at one.

In the seventh Sioux City took the lead as Chris Clare was hit by a Scott Harkin pitch to lead off the frame. He advanced to second on the first professional hit for rookie DJ Poteet. Clare then attempted to score on a Joseph Monge single to center but was thrown out at the dish. However Poteet went first to third on the play and he scored a batter later on a dropped third strike which should have ended the inning but instead put the X’s on top 2-1.

Cougars starter Scott Harkin (0-2) was the tough luck loser in this one as he also pitched a gem. The righty allowed two runs in seven innings on just five hits, he struck out a season high nine and walked just two.

Ledet was able to pitch around trouble in the late innings. In both the sixth and seventh, Ledet surrendered lead off doubles to Kane County but would leave both base runners stranded at second. And in the eighth, Kane County put the tying run at third with two outs but once again were left stranded by Ledet.

Sioux City now goes for the four game sweep on Thursday night against Kane County to wrap up their seven game road trip. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the 6:30 game.