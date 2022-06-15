SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s not about how your start, it’s how you finish. And the Sioux City Explorers proved to be the best finisher on Wednesday night.

After a game one loss to the Explorers, Kansas City came out strong in game two, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first to get out to an early lead. Sioux City responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, courtesy of a Ademar Rifaela single that scored Chase Harris. Then, after the Monarchs added another run in the second on a solo-home run from Casey Gillaspie, Rifaela tied the game in the bottom of the third with his first home run in an Explorers uniform at three apiece.

Kansas City scored three runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings for a 6-3 lead, but Sioux City matched with three of their own in the eighth to force extras. In the bottom of the ninth, Trey Martin scored the walk off run to give Sioux City their second series win over Kansas City this season 7-6.

Game three between the Explorers and Monarchs is set for Thursday at 7:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.