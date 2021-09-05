X’s Tyler Koch tosses the first no-hitter in franchise history for a pivotal 8-0 win over the Canaries

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Rookie southpaw Tyler Koch (1-2) tossed the first no-hitter in Sioux City Explorers franchise history striking out eight batters and blanking the Canaries in the run column for seven innings in their 8-0 win over Sioux Falls.

Koch’s only blemishes came on his walks which he only compiled two of in his first five innings on the mound, with both going to Canaries outfielder Cade Gotta. He got the usual highlight plays defensively behind him that one needs to complete a no hitter with Michael Lang making sliding catches in the fourth and fifth innings. And Jose Sermo with a leaping throw from foul territory at third base to gain the second-to-last out.

Koch’s performance involved two catchers though, as Mitch Ghelfi caught the first two innings of the game, but exited due to an injury at the start of the third. Lane Milligan then caught the rest of the contest.

He was helped by the X’s offense who scored early and often. Jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings. Errol Robinson was the biggest contributor on the offensive side of the ball as he finished the day going 3-3 with four RBI and a home run, his first as an Explorer.

With the victories Sioux City takes over third place in the American Association South Division by virtue of a head to head tiebreaker from the idle Lincoln Saltdogs who will play a scheduled doubleheader on Sunday. They also moved just a game and a half back of Cleburne for second place.

With the X’s 5-3 win over Canaries today, they move ahead to their final game of the regular season at Sioux Falls tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm.