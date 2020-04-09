X’s staying in touch as season approaches

With the American Association season set to start in a little over a month, there’s still plenty to do before teams will be ready to hit the diamond.

For the Sioux City Explorers they, like all other teams, can’t control whether their season starts on time, but until there is an announcement from the American Association all they can do is prepare like it will. That includes making sure everyone is in shape, despite many facilities being closed, and making sure that they’ll be ready for the full season