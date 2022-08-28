Oconomowoc, WI – The Sioux City Explorers blasted a season high five home runs including two from Gabe Snyder to power their way past Lake Country 13-9.

After a scoreless couple of innings the floodgates opened in the third. Danry Vasquez got the scoring started with a two-run single to right field to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead. After a two out walk, Gabe Snyder blasted a three-run homer to catapult the X’s ahead 5-0.

In the third Sioux City put together another five run rally. After back to back singles and a walk loaded the bases, Trey Martin drove in two with a double down the left field line pushing the lead to 7-0. An Ademar Rifaela sacrifice fly scored a third run of the inning and Snyder crushed his second homer of the game to center. The two-run dinger made it 10-0 Explorers.

Taking the loss for the DockHounds was Alex McRae (5-4) who allowed 10 runs in three and two-thirds innings on 9 hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

Lake Country made things slightly interesting in the bottom of the fourth as they scored six runs. Three consecutive singles started off the inning and loaded the bases for Lamar Briggs who worked a ten pitch walk to bring home a run. Jordan Schaffer doubled to drive in two. A ground out produced another run. Daikan Yoh drove home a run with a triple and Tristen Carranza finished the rally with a single to pull the DockHounds to within four runs 10-6.

That rally ended the start for Explorers starter Patrick Ledet who received a no decision. He allowed six runs on eight hits across four innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

Sioux City would gain a comfortable lead over the course of the next three innings by blasting a solo home run in each frame. Miguel Sierra crushed his first with the team in the fifth. Chase Harris smacked one in the sixth and Jack Kelly hit one in the seventh to expand the lead to 13-6.

Solomon Bates (1-2) earned the win by tossing three innings of relief and allowed only one run on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

The DockHounds scored a run in the seventh on a Gabriel Noriega double and two in the ninth on a Jake Snider double and a Briggs single to give the game its final score 13-9.

Sioux City and Lake Country will face off in the rubber game of the series on Sunday at 1:35 pm. Keven McCanna (9-5, 4.55) will take the hill for Sioux City and righty Evan Kruzcynski (6-4, 4.48) gets the start for Lake Country.