X’s slugger transferred to Texas Rangers organization

GENEVA, IL. (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the contract of INF Jared Walker has been transferred to the Texas Rangers organization.

Walker in 26 games this season for Sioux City hit .295 with six home runs, 24 RBI’s and scored 25 runs. He also stole six bases while playing stellar defense night in and night out at first, not playing the field in only one game this season for Sioux City.

The slugger made his impact on the league early this year as he took home opening week honors for the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week and Pure Performance and Minor League Sports Report Player of the Week. That week Walker hit .368 (7-19), with a league high four home runs, 12 RBI and 7 runs. He also drew six walks for an on base percentage of .520 and slugged 1.053.

Walker leaves the American Association, second in the league in runs scored with 25, only behind Jose Sermo’s current 28 and third in walks with 23.

Walker was a fifth round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the 2014 MLB Draft out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Walker spent six seasons with the Dodgers reaching as high as Double-A, Tulsa.

He now becomes the fourth Sioux City Explorer this season who has had their contract transferred to a major league club and becomes the 27th Explorer since the end of the 2015 season.