SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have revived themselves as of late with a four-game winning streak entering their series opener with the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday evening. The weather, however, put a halt to their momentum, with wet conditions both on and off the field postponing tonight’s game and postgame fireworks.

The teams will now play a 7-inning doubleheader tomorrow night, July 8. First pitch of Game One set for 5:05 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park. The rescheduled 4th of July postgame fireworks are slated to fire off following Game Two.