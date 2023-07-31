SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The American Association announced an official roster update for the Sioux City Explorers, detailing the club has released outfielder Jake Sanford.

The Nova Scotia native played in 47 games for the club this season, batting .213 while swatting 30 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBIs through 141 at-bats. Earlier this summer, the Western Kentucky University product joined Explorer third baseman Matt Lloyd on the Baseball Canada roster for the Pan American Games Qualifier.

Sioux City now has three outfielders on roster.