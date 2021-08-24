X’s offense and pitching come through at the right time en route to a 3-2 win over Houston

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – With only three weeks left in the regular season, each game is vital for the Sioux City Explorers, and tonight’s 3-2 win over the Houston Apollos kept the X’s afloat in the postseason race.

The Apollos claimed the first run of the game in the top of the first inning off a bases loaded sacrifice fly from Aaron Takacs. It would be one of only two runs the Apollos would scratch across during the game.

After Michael Lang stole second base in the bottom half of the inning, Seamus Curran would get the X’s on the board with an RBI single to right, his 16th of the year in a Sioux City uniform.

The X’s would take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third after Jose Sermo’s RBI double to the left center wall ushered home Michael Lang from second. Sermo now has 15 doubles on the season along with 76 RBIs. Curran would capitalize shortly after with an RBI double of his own that fell between the outfielders in left, extending the Sioux City lead to 3-1.

Houston would trim the score to 3-2 in the top of the fifth with a Gabe Wurtz home run to right center, but it would be the last Apollo to cross the plate for the night.

Patrick Ledet (7-6) picked up the win for Sioux City, tossing 6 innings pitched while striking out 6 giving up 5 hits in the contest.

With the win tonight, the X’s draw within a game and a half of the Cleburne Railroaders, continuing to fight for the second wild card spot in the South Division. Sioux City hosts game two against Houston tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.