SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers placed two of its starters on the Inactive List not for injury, but opportunity, with infielder Matt Lloyd and outfielder Jake Sanford named to Baseball Canada’s roster for the 2023 Pan-Am Games Qaulifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina from June 16-21.

Among the pool of 24 athletes selected, Llloyd and Sanford will represent Canada in a five-team tournament. Canada will play a round-robin style format against Panama, host Argentina, Peru, and Honduras with the top two teams meeting in a winner-take-all final to determine a spot in the 2023 Pan-Am Games in Santiago, Chile from October 21-27.

Lloyd is a native of Okotoks, Alberta with Sanford from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Both will attend Canada’s training camp from June 10-13 at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex in Dunedin, Florida before their qualifying opener against Panama on June 16.