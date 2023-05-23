SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Outfielder Chase Harris said before the season opener, “watch out for Sioux City.” After Sunday’s series sweep over Kane County, the Sioux City Explorers remains the best team in the American Association with an 8-1 record, laying claim to the best start to a season in franchise history.

It’s no mistake the X’s are atop the West Divsion standings. Averaging nearly five runs per game with two walk-off wins in a four-game stretch, Sioux City has become an opportunistic offense with runners in scoring position.

But it’s on the mound where the team has separated themselves, with the pitching staff holding a league-best 2.39 ERA to win their first three series, sweeping two of them. A team that’s playing together and playing to win, making for an exciting time to be in the X’s clubhouse.

“I just looked up on Google yesterday and I saw 8-1 and I was like dang that’s crazy because it’s an exciting start to the season and I think we’re just getting better honestly,” Explorers pitcher Austin Drury said. “We got kinks but we’re still winning ballgames.”

“Our bullpen has done a great job of not only holding leads but holding games where they are and it’s been fun to watch but you can’t rest on your laurels,” Explorers field manager Steve Montgomery said. “You’re off to an 8-1 start that’s great but you can’t win the Division in May but you can lose it. We put ourselves in a good situation and we got to continue to play good baseball.”

The Explorers continues its road series at Sioux Falls on Tuesday and Wednesday.