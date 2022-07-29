SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers made an eager return to Lewis and Clark following an 11-game road trip, their longest of the season. But prior to first pitch, the X’s took time pregame to commemorate their manager for breaking a long-standing franchise record.

Steve Montgomery notched his franchise record 427th victory as the manager of the Sioux City Explorers with a 7-4 rubber game win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on July 22nd.

With the win, Montgomery became the winningest manager in franchise history as he passed Ed Nottle who had held the record since 2007 after he managed the club for 10 seasons. This season is Montgomery’s eighth at the helm. Montgomery now has 431 career wins.

To fully show their appreciation for “Mongo”, the Explorers pulled off their fourth ninth-inning comeback of the week as they defeated the Chicago Dogs 5-4.