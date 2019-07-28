X’s go off in series opener against Airhogs for season best eighth straight win

Coming off their first home sweep in a month, the X’s were riding high heading into their series opener versus the Texas Airhogs. Their series sweep over the Gary Southshore Railcats meant a seven game winning streak heading into this weekend, tying the season best for Sioux City, but an offensive explosion in the middle innings meant a season best eight straight win.

Taylor Jordan started the game and went eight innings of two run baseball, allowing five hits and piling up 8 strikeouts.

Offensively the X’s had five different players have at least one RBI, but were led by leadoff hitter Kyle Wren, who was 3-6 with 3 runs scored and a pair of RBI. Jose Sermo led the team with 3 RBI, while Nate Samson and Drew Stankiewicz both had a pair.

The second game of the series will be on Sunday at 4:02 at Lewis & Clark Park.