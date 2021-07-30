X’s go off for 15 hits in series opening win versus Railcats

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers had their own Friday night fireworks show in game one versus Gary SouthShore.

The X’s got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a Jose Sermo RBI single to score Chase Harris. Sermo finished the game 4-5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. After the Railcats scored in the top of the second to tie, Sioux City took the lead for good in the bottom of the third with a five-run rally, and capped their win by scoring six in the sixth.

Patrick Ledet picked up the win on the mound going seven innings, giving up eight hits, three runs, and finishing with nine strikeouts.

Game two between Sioux City and Gary Southshore set for Saturday at 6:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.