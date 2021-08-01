X’s get redemption to secure the series win over the Railcats

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – Sioux City capitalized on the six errors from Gary Southshore en route to a 12-5 victory over the Railcats.

Leading off with an infield single in the bottom of the first, Chase Harris stole second and wild throw would follow as he stole third, leading to the Explorers’ first run of the game.

The X’s added to their lead with an RBI single to center later in the inning, and dropped ball at second would lead to a sacrifice fly from Blake Tiberi, extend the Sioux City lead to 3-0.

Sioux City added to that margin in the second. A walk and a single with two outs, brought up LT Tolbert. He hit a routine ground ball to short, where the throw from Tom Walraven was high, the first baseman Tommy McCarthy leapt to catch the throw but upon applying the tag on Tolbert, the ball popped free from his glove allowing two runs to score giving Sioux City a 5-0 lead.

Another error would occur for the RailCats in the bottom of the eighth, leading to a Joseph Monge three-run home run to cap off Sioux City’s 12-5 win. Monge finished the day with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

X’s starting pitcher Brett Adcock (3-7) claimed his first win in a month, as he went six strong innings while allowing three runs on five hits.