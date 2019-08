Last year as teams traveled to Moville to take on the Wildcat football team, they had to be sure they took extra good care of the football, because any slip up could cost them the game. Woodbury Central was one of the top teams in the state at takeaways with 28 of them in nine games. Something they say didn't happen by accident.

"It's something we work on every day. Strip drill, tackle drill, and everything else," said Head Coach Kurt Brahmer. "It's something that's a part of our routine every day, and it pays off I guess."