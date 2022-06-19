SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Cleburne Railroaders sweep the Sioux City Explorers as they take game three of the series 7-5.

Cleburne got off to a start as hot as the afternoon temperature, scoring four runs in the first . Zach Nehrir’s single to left field scored Edwin Arroyo for the first run. Chase Simpson immediately followed with a two-run homer making it 3-0. Hunter Wolfe followed later with a solo shot to make it 4-0.

In the third Zach Nehrir added to the Railroaders lead with a solo homer to make it a 5-0 game.

The Explorers were able to chip away at the deficit in the third with Sebastian Zawada scoring on Danny Amaral’s double.

The X’s added two more runs in the following inning on Gabe Snyder’s two-run home run cutting the Railroader lead to 5-3.

Sioux City tied the game up in the sixth inning, another home run off the bat of Gabe Snyder made it 5-4. The second run came from a fielder’s choice and an error. The combination of the two put Blake Tiberi across home plate to tie it up 5-5.

Cleburne took the lead back in the eighth inning with a four-pitch, two out, bases loaded walk, and secured their win in the ninth on a solo home run from Matt Morgan to go up 7-5.

Nick Gardewine took the save for Cleburne as he pitched the ninth inning in all three games of the series.

Explorers starter Kevin McCanna took the no decision. He threw six and one-thirds, had five strikeouts, zero walks, and allowed six hits and five runs.

Nate Gercken (1-1) walked away with the loss. Gercken was on for one and two-third innings, had two strikeouts, and gave up two walks and one run.

Kevin Hilton started on the bump for the Railroaders and also had a no decision in the game. He pitched five and one-third innings, had two strikeouts, and gave up nine hits, five runs, and three walks.

Kevin McCarthy (1-0) is credited with the win. He threw 1 and two-thirds innings, and gave up zero runs, zero walks, and one hit.

The Explorers will have a day off on Monday before kicking off a six game road trip that starts in Kansas City on Tuesday for three games, before going to Cleburne for the final three. Sioux City’s next home game will be Tuesday June 28th.