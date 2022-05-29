Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Explorers fell short in the final game of the series to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7-6.

The Redhawks got on the board first for the third consecutive game when Leobaldo Pina hit his first homer of the season, a two run shot to make it 2-0 Fargo.

Fargo-Moorhead made it a 4-0 game in the third scoring a pair of runs on just one hit, a two run single by Drew Ward.

The Explorers responded with a run of their own in the third. Blake Tiberi singled to bring home Danny Amaral, who led off the inning with a triple.

The X’s tied the game in the fourth. The inning started off with a double from Gabe Snyder. He was brought home on Nate Samson’s single.A Danny Amaral double made it a 4-3 game as it scored Sebastian Zawada. And Nate Samson tied the game by scoring on Blake Tiberi’s sacrifice fly.

Sioux City starter, Patrick Ledet, took a no decision. He threw six innings and allowed four hits, four runs, one walk, and had four strikeouts. Max Kuhns (0-1) took the loss in relief.

Joe Jones (1-0) picked up the win for Fargo-Moorhead. He tossed two scoreless innings, allowed one hit, two walks, and one strikeout.

The score remained tied at 4-4 until the eighth inning when Fargo took the lead for good with a three run rally. Three walks, two natural free passes and one intentional loaded the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly from Pina gave Fargo a 5-4 lead and a two run double from Sam Dexter padded their lead to 7-4.

The Explorers got closer with two runs in the eighth. A solo shot from Gabe Snyder, his fourth home run in the last five games, led off the frame.. Amaral, who reached on a two out single and stole second, scored on a LT Tolbert base hit to make it 7-6.

Alex Dubord (7) came in with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth to secure the save for Fargo. He retired all four batters he faced to finish off the game.

The X’s have a day off on Monday before beginning a three game series on Tuesday with Milwaukee. Zach Hedges (0-1, 10.38) will get the ball for game one for Sioux City.