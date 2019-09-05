X’s drop game one of Divisional Championship Series to T-Bones

Sioux City opens their run in the 2019 American Association playoffs with a loss to Kansas City 12-8, after the T-Bones score seven runs in the third inning to take a commanding lead.

Sioux City had early chances, loading the bases in the bottom of the first and coming away with no runs, and having a runner picked off in scoring position in the bottom of the second. Kansas City racked up 16 hits in the winning effort.

The X’s will look to prevent the 0-2 hole in game two of their series on Thursday night at 7:12 at Lewis and Clark Park.