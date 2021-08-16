X’s come back from 7-0 deficit with a walk-off and series win over Cleburne

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – With Cleburne up 9-5 and Sioux City down to their final out, the X’s rallied all the way back and walked it off with Lane Milligan’s RBI single to win a Sunday evening thriller 10-9.

After Cleburne grabbed an early 1-0 lead, John Nester gave the Railroaders their first grand slam of the season to make it 5-0. Tyler Ryan followed with a two-run homer two batters to put the Cleburne up 7-0.

Sioux City immediately cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third when Lane Milligan hit his 10th homer of the season to trim the lead to 7-2.

The X’s added another run in the fourth with a bases loaded walk from Jose Sermo to make it 7-3, but Cleburne added a pair of runs in the sixth to claim a 9-3 cushion.

Down 9-5 in the ninth inning, DJ Poteet came in the clutch with a pinch-hit three-run shot to make it a 9-8 ballgame. Blake Tiberi followed with back-to-back homers to knot the game up at 9 a piece. After a Michael Lang single and a Jose Sermo walk, it was Lane Milligan who played the heroics with an RBI flare up the middle of the infield that hit second base and bounced into center, scoring Lang and capping off a thrilling five-run ninth inning comeback.

With the win, Sioux City is now one game behind Cleburne for the third place playoff spot in the South Division.