SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers seem to enjoy playing Kansas City in 2022.

The X’s opened their three-game series with the Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park in front of a huge crowd on Pack the Park Night, and didn’t leave fans disappointed. Starting pitcher Kevin McCanna picked up his American Association leading fifth win of the season by throwing 6.0 innings, giving up five hits, two runs, while striking out seven in a 6-4 victory.

Offensively Sioux City picked up 12 hits, led by Nick Franklin’s 3-4 day at the dish. The performance was highlighted by catcher John Anthon’s first home run in an Explorers uniform, with a three-run shot in the bottom of the third to put the X’s up 4-1. The win lifts Sioux City to 3-1 this season against the West Division leading Monarchs.

Game two between the Explorers and Monarchs is set for Wednesday at 7:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.