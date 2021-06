SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers finished their night with 21 hits and 15 runs in game one of their series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. That was with six batters stranded in the first two innings.

In total, Sioux City left 15 runners on base, meaning there were still plenty of opportunities they’ll want to improve on in the future. Chris Clare led Sioux City at the dish, going 4-6 with 3 runs and 4 RBI.

The X’s will host Lincoln for game two of their series Saturday at 6:05.