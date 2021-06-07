X’s bats cool down in series opening loss to Chicago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The tables turned on Monday night at Lewis and Clark Park for the Explorers. Over the weekend the X’s offense seemed unstoppable, scoring 34 runs with eight homers in a three game sweep of Lincoln. However their first game with the Chicago Dogs saw Sioux City’s gaudy hitting numbers finally come down to earth.

X’s starting pitcher Xavier Altamirano gave up a home run in each of his four innings of work, leaving after the fourth after giving up seven runs. On offense Sioux City mustered a solid nine hits, but ultimately fell 12-6, giving up six home runs.