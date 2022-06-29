SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers were in need of a big offensive performance, and that’s exactly what they got against Sioux Falls Wednesday night, putting up a season-high 12 runs towards a 12-2 win to even the series against the Canaries.

Tallying 15 total hits in the game, six different X’s finished with multi-hit outings. Ademar Rifeala led the scoring charge with three RBI’s while Danny Amaral and Chase Harris each clubbed home runs in the effort.

The biggest story of the night though belonged to newly acquired catcher Tyler Rando, who made his professional debut one to remember going 3-for-4 and claiming 3 of the team’s 12 runs.

The Explorers return to Lewis and Clark Park tomorrow night for the series finale with Sioux Falls. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m.