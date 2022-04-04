Sioux City, IA (April 4th, 2022) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced that OF Michael Lang is retiring and INF Jose Sermo has signed with the Musashi Bears of the Baseball Challenge League, an independent baseball league in Japan.

For the last few seasons when Explorers fans came to the ballpark there were a few constants that they could count on. Fun atmosphere, a delicious hot dog and Michael Lang and Jose Sermo being in the lineup. In 2022 the atmosphere will still be fun and the hot dogs will still be delicious, but Lang and Sermo will not be in the X’s starting nine.

Michael Lang began his Explorers career a decade ago in 2012 after going undrafted out of Rutgers. By the end of his time in a Sioux City uniform, Lang’s name stands atop most of the Sioux City career records.

In eight seasons with the club Lang leads the franchise in games played (588), hits (680), runs (462), doubles (114), triples (33), total bases (963), at bats (2,308), plate appearances (2,626), hit by pitch (255) and strikeouts (522).

He also leaves as the X’s career leader in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) at 18.66.

His 720 career American Association hits ranks him seventh all time in the league’s history.

Over his X’s career, Lang has hit for a .295 career average and has swatted 35 home runs and driven in 256 RBI. For the X’s he ranks third in the career RBI and seventh in home runs.

The now 33 year old outfielder played 50 games in his final season, hitting for a .220 batting average with a homer, eight RBI, eight doubles and six stolen bases.

Lang was also a part of the two best teams that Sioux City has seen play at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark park as he was a main catalyst on the league record, 75 win club of 2015. That season he tied a then team record with 10 triples and set a single season record with 45 stolen bases, a number that still stands today. He also hit for a .343 average over 81 games.

The New Jersey native was also a big piece of the 2018, 71 win squad where he played in all 100 games, hitting .304 with nine home runs and scored 82 runs.