SIOUX CITY, IOWA — After the conclusion of the 2021 season, Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo claimed the club home run king title. But Sermo’s tenure in Sioux City has come to a close, after signing with the Musashi Bears of the Baseball Challenge League, an independent baseball league in Japan.

Sermo put together a historical season launching baseballs at a rate never before seen in the usual pitcher friendly confines of Mercy Field. He set a new X’s single season record swatting 29 home runs passing Kevin Garner’s 27. A mark that had stood since 1997.

While blasting those 29 home runs, Sermo also passed Explorers legend Nolan Lane who’s 57 career home runs have been at the top of the record book since 1998. Sermo finished his time in Sioux City with 64 dingers.

What makes the feat even more impressive is that Sermo reached the summit in 229 fewer games than it took for Nolan Lane to accumulate his total. If Sermo played the same amount of games as Nolan Lane (469) he would have been on pace to finish with 108 home runs as an Explorer.

The 31 year old infielder’s name on a lineup card put fear into the opposition last season. He hit for a .298 average, 20 doubles, three triples, 86 RBI, 78 runs scored and 18 swiped bags. Sermo also led the league in walks with 88 as well as OBP (.457) and slugging (.667).

In 2018 he gave X’s another MVP worthy performance and was rewarded with the American Association Player of the Year award. After being released by Winnipeg early in the campaign, Sermo ended up playing 87 games with Sioux City. He hit .317 with 22 homers, 81 RBI, 22 doubles, five triples, and 24 stolen bases. At the time he became the third player in league history to have a 20/20 season, and the first player in league history to accomplish a season of 20 homers, stolen bases and doubles.

At the end of his three seasons with the club Sermo played in 278 games, collected 287 hits for a .290 batting average, 244 RBI, 65 doubles, 63 stolen bases and 208 runs scored.

The Sioux City Explorers 30th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17 versus the Lake Country DockHounds. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale.