X’s add Beardsley and Walker to 2021 roster

Sioux City, IA (April 2, 2021) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of RHP Tyler Beardsley and INF Jared Walker.

The 2021 season will mark the fifth season of professional baseball for Tyler Beardsley and his first with the Sioux City Explorers.

Beardsley comes to Sioux City by the way of a trade, when the X’s shipped infielder Josh Allen to the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. Evansville is where Beardsley called home for the last two seasons. He began as a bullpen arm with the Otters before realizing his potential as a starter.

After appearing in 29 games, with seven of those being starts in 2018 and holding a 5-8 record and a 4.35 ERA in 2018. Beardsley was unleashed as a full time starting pitcher in 2019. He went 9-4 with a 2.56 ERA, compiling 116 strikeouts. He excelled at pitching deep into games as his 130 innings, 20 starts and three complete games in 2019, all ranked second in the Frontier League.

In his time in Evansville, he went 14-12 in 49 games and 27 starts with a 3.20 ERA. He tossed 202.1 innings with a166 strikeouts.

The Tehachapi, California native has spent his last two winters pitching down under in the Australian Baseball League. This past winter he was in the starting rotation for the Melbourne Aces, making seven starts he went 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA striking out 30 batters in 34.1 innings. Beardsley delivered when the Aces needed him most, tossing six innings of one run ball and earning the win in the deciding game of the ABL Championship Series to deliver the Aces their second consecutive Claxton Shield. For his heroics, Beardsley was named Championship Game MVP.

A 16th round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in. The 2016 MLB Draft, Beardsley spent two seasons as a Twins farmhand. Bouncing between the rookie level, and Class-A, Cedar Rapids, he went 7-11, with a 4.32 ERA in 30 games, 27 starts, 150 innings and 94 strikeouts.

The 6’4 right hander, pitched collegiately at Sacramento State. Appearing strictly out of the bullpen he made 53 trips to the mound, holding an impressive 2.61 ERA.

Jared Walker will be playing in his eighth season of professional baseball and his first with Sioux City.

Walker is a fifth round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the 2014 MLB Draft out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Walker spent six seasons with the Dodgers reaching as high as Double-A, Tulsa.

After bouncing around between rookie ball and Class-A for his first four seasons, Walker flashed his potential in 2018 as a 22 year old. In 110 games split almost evenly between Class-A, Great Lakes and High-A, Rancho Cucamonga. The infielder hit .255 with a career high 25 home runs, 26 doubles, 75 RBI and 81 runs scored with 53 walks.

The following season earned him a promotion to Double-A Tulsa where he played in 119 games, smacking 13 home runs, eight doubles with 34 RBI, 49 runs scored and drawing 50 walks.

The Georgia native was released by the Dodgers and found himself playing last year in independent baseball as part of the four team, Constellation Energy League in Sugarland, Texas. With the Eastern Reyes del Tigre’s Walker played in 24 games hitting three homers with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Now 25 years old, Walker has spent the last two winters playing in the ABL. In those two seasons split between Auckland and Brisbane, he has hit for a .297 batting average over 66 games, with 12 home runs and 45 RBI, 42 runs, 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases.

With the signing of RHP Tyler Beardsley and INF Jared Walker the Explorers have now signed 19 players to a 2021 contract (13 pitchers, 6 position players)

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Tyler Beardsley

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Dylan Hecht

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

C Justin Felix

INF Nate Samson

INF Jared Walker

OF Chase Harris

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos. There will be an open house for our brand new box office and team shop on April 23rd beginning at noon. Tickets purchased that day at the box office will be 50% off and new team merchandise purchased at the team store that day will be 25% off.