Xavier Foster dismissed from Iowa State basketball team

Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Oskaloosa native Xavier Foster is no longer part of the Iowa State basketball team.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Friday that Foster was dismissed from the team.

“We hold our program to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes be accountable both on and off the court,” Otzelberger said in a statement. “After much consideration, I have decided that this is necessary as we continue to build our culture.”

The Ames Police Department said Foster is the target of a sexual assault investigation. He has not been charged with a crime.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted at a party in Ames between midnight and 2 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2020. Investigators took a DNA sample from Foster in June.

The Ames Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.