LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – The Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament finished their Semifinals stages Thursday afternoon and evening, with top-seeded Wynot surviving a scare against five-seed Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53-50 in the Class D-2 State Semifinals while four-seed Cedar Catholic saw it’s title quest come to an end to top-seed Freeman 63-45 in the Class C-2 State semifinals.

The Trojans will play for third place against 6-seed Tri-County at 9:00am on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School, while the Blue Devils make their first State championship appearance in 10 years. Wynot will face three-seed Parkview Christian tomorrow at 8:15pm inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, a chance to claim their first State crown since 2013.