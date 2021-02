The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-14 in Indianapolis, preceding the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that was moved to the Indianapolis area last month.

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday morning that the "Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved measures to relocate the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis."