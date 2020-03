Newell-Fonda is on another level at the 1A State tournament.

While everyone else is battling to keep their season alive, the Mustangs are just hoping someone can push them before the team goes for it's second straight State championship. The Mustangs trounced Saint Ansgar on Friday by a tournament record 51-points, 84-33. It also happens to be the 53rd straight win for the Mustangs.