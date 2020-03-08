Wynot girls go back-to-back as D2 champs

Even as an underdog in the State championship, no one who has watched Wynot over the years was ready to write them off. The Blue Devils, facing off with Humphrey Saint Francis, won their second straight D2 State championship 59-51, forcing the Flyers to accept the runner up trophy for the second time in three years.

The game remained tight until the final four minutes, where Wynot managed to end the game on a 13-5 run, clinching their title. The win clinches the Blue Devils’ eighth championship in school history. It’s the fourth time Wynot has won back to back titles.

