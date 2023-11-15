SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Wayne State redshirt freshman wide receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue was named the NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year, totaling 59 catches for 743 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats.

The Dubuque native is joined by running back Latravious Boyd and offensive lineman Jett Janssen on the All-Conference First Team Offense.

Representing Wayne State on the NSIC All-Conference First Team Defense is linebacker Dexter Larsen, who boasts the second-most tackles in the conference. Also appearing on the first team defense is defensive back Joseph Morrison and defensive lineman Luke Sims.

For a look at the full list of honorees, click here.