DES MOINES, IOWA — A lifetime of memories will be made on and around the mats at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this week as the State Wrestling Tournament returns – and brings thousands of fans to town.

For the kids on the mats it is a culmination of years of work and a long season of ups and downs. For the fans in the crowd its the last chance for them to see their sons/nephews/grandsons compete. WHO 13’s Roger Riley gives us a taste of the atmosphere at the arena.

Dual Team champions will be crowned on Wednesday. The traditional individual State Tournament begins on Thursday with championship matches on Saturday night.