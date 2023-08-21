The Hawkeyes received less than 800 yards of production from their wide receivers in 2022. 796 yards, two touchdowns. Their two leading receivers were tight ends.

It’s typically not a hotspot for wideouts. But sometimes things just make sense. Former Ohio State Buckeye Kaleb Brown needed a new home, and the Hawkeyes were in desperate need of an insurgence of talent.

“The main thing that grabbed my attention was the opportunity that was presented to me,” Brown said. “That would probably be the biggest thing.”

Brown was a highly rated high school prospect — the highest rated of any player to ever play the position for the Hawkeyes. Kirk Ferentz treated the transfer portal the same he would if Brown was still in high school:

“Would we recruit him today just like if he were coming out of high school? And the answer is yes, just like a year ago.” Ferentz said.

Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara made it well known he wanted Brown on the Hawkeyes. He reached out on social media and met with Brown on his official visit.

“I remember the day that he visited and he had a very serious demeanor about him,” McNamara said. “I liked him and I knew what he was capable of on the field. We were showing him what we could offer him and he actually made it out to California with the rest of us.”

Brown was seen getting repetitions with the starters at Kids Day at Kinnick. While he might not start Day 1, it sounds like Brown is fitting in nicely.

“I’ve been really pleased,” offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. “He’s joined the program and as far as learning what we do, I’ve been very pleased with that.”

“I would say it’s very peaceful around here,” Brown said. “Somewhere I can put my head down and grind and it’s just been great for me so far.”

“Kaleb’s fit in great,” McNamara said. “I think everyone — we’ve been trending in the right direction.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.