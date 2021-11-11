Woodbury Central’s second trip to the UNI Dome in three years ends in 28-7 loss to Grundy Center

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — In their second trip to the UNI Dome in three seasons, Woodbury Central is still hungry for more.

The Wildcats were plagued by turnovers in their 28-7 loss to Grundy Center, as senior quarterback Dallas Kluender threw three interceptions in the game. The first quarter was a scoreless tie, but after Kluender’s first interception on the Wildcats’ 15-yard line in the final minute, Logan Knaack pushed his way into the endzone for the Spartans.

With under two minutes to go until halftime, Kluender brought the Cats to the redzone, but was picked off at the 12-yard line by Dayne Zinkula, who took it 88-yards for a pick-six, and a 14 point swing just before half as Woodbury Central trailed 14-0 at halftime.

The Wildcats managed to put together a nice drive late in the fourth to salvage their day, as Kluender found Kaleb Bleil for a 15-yard score to get his team on the board, but it wasn’t meant to be, as Woodbury Central will hope to get their first state semfinal win since 1980 next season when they hope to make it three of four years in the state semifinals.