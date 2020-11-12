Woodbury Central’s Klingensmith McElrath sign letters of intent to play DI sports

MOVILLE – (KCAU) – On Wednesday a pair of Woodbury Central Wildcats put pen to paper on early signing day to solidify their collegiate careers.

Wildcats’ senior wrestler Beau Klingensmith signed his letter to wrestle at North Dakota State University. Klingensmith was a three time state placer in all three years he wrestled for Woodbury Central, and was widely regarded as one of the state’s best during his time on the mat.

Wildcats’ senior softball player Addi McElrath also put pen to paper to play collegiately at Northern Iowa. She played as a freshman, leading the Wildcats in hits (49), doubles (20), RBI (34), and batting average (.441), while starting every game. After her freshman campaign Addi moved full time to the South Dakota Renegades, who went 11-2 this past season.