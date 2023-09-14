MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury Central Wildcats have been a prominent Siouxland high school football program in recent years, featuring star quarterback Drew Kluender, who has announced where he’ll be continuing his football career.

The Wildcats’ signal-caller will be taking his talents to Southwest Minnesota State. Kluender, who led Class A in touchdowns and passing yards in 2022, has been a key piece in the Wildcats 3-0 start this season.

Woodbury Central is also ranked fourth in the state in Class A. This season, Kluender has notched 711 total yards and 10 touchdowns for the Wildcats.