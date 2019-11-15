Woodbury Central football’s first trip to the UNI Dome in 39 years ends in a semifinal loss

It took 39 years to get back, but it was a fun ride for the Woodbury Central Wildcats football team.

It started with a shutout loss to Hinton, causing many to question if the Wildcats would be a team that could finally break the streak. But from that moment on Woodbury Central outscored opponents 324-60 the rest of the way as they went 10-0 on their way to Cedar Falls.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their semifinal felt over before they could really get things rolling. Taking on the top seed West Hancock, the Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Woodbury Central could answer, as the Wildcats struggled with the power running of Class A’s top seed.

The Wildcats’ final record finishes at 10-2.