CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA State football semifinals rolled on Thursday inside the UNI Dome, and the journey towards a title continues for unbeaten #1 Woodbury Central as the Wildcats defeat #4 East Buchanan 28-20 in the Class A State semifinals, earning the program it’s first semifinal win since 1980 and a spot in the Class A State championship.

Woodbury Central embarked on its third straight trip to the Dome, but it was the Buccaneers getting on the board to cap off its first drive with a score. Wildcats though had a response as Drew Kluender hit Jayden Lloyd for a 53-yard TD connection putting the Wildcats up 7-6.

The Bucs answered back with a 2nd quarter TD run from the goal line, entered halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Woodbury Central then turned it back on in the 3rd quarter. Kluender rolled out of the pocket to hit Eric McGill for a 25-yard TD strike to knot it back up at 14-14. Wildcats would soon take the lead at the end of the quarter from a 3-yard TD run from Kluender, giving them back the 21-14 edge into the 4th quarter.

The Bucs would trim the lead to 21-20, but Kluender would seal the deal on the ground with a 4-yard TD run to extend their lead for good, 28-20. Kluender ended the day with 10-for-15 passing for 205 yards and 2 TDs, adding 51 total rush yards and 2 rushing scores.

“We knew we were here for a reason,” Woodbury Central senior quarterback/cornerback Drew Kluender said. “We knew we were here, we were meant to be here, and we wanted to show that to everybody and I think that’s what we did today. It means a lot, I can’t express how happy I am…but we know there’s more work to be done. We’re going to refocus ourselves this weekend and come back on Sunday and get locked in.”

“No matter what you do you have to stay focused and do your job, we preach do your job here,” Woodbury Central senior wide receiver/defensive back Zack Butler said.

#1 Woodbury Central will face #3 West Hancock in the Class A State Championship on Nov. 16 at 1:00 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.