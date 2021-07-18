With the loss of key players, Iowa men’s basketball looks to maintain success on the court

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
2021 River-Cade event hosts FootGolf tournament
Video
Top Stories
Family mourns Iowa boy who died after Iowa water ride accident
Video
South Dakota penitentiary warden, deputy warden terminated
Video
Lafayette removes Confederate statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton
Video
Scene of the Crash Car Show welcomes more than 200 participants
Video
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
July 18 – 8PM: Clearer skies on Sunday
Video
Top Stories
July 18 – 4PM: Clearer skies on Sunday
Video
Top Stories
July 18 – 7AM: Mild temperatures continue for the area
Video
July 17 – 8pm: Beautiful weather to continue before warm-up
Video
July 17 – 4:30 pm: Beautiful weather to continue before warm-up
Video
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Grand Prize Winner 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Scotts BBQ Forecast
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Best of the Class
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Pet of the Week
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Veterans Voices
2021 Graduation
Faceoff For Charity
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
With the loss of key players, Iowa men’s basketball looks to maintain success on the court
Sports
by:
Noah Sacco
Posted:
Jul 18, 2021 / 11:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 18, 2021 / 11:34 PM CDT
Local News
2021 River-Cade event hosts FootGolf tournament
Video
Scene of the Crash Car Show welcomes more than 200 participants
Video
9 Rosebud Sioux children finally back home after deaths at boarding school
Video
Several Norfolk intersections to close due to construction
Endangered snakes born at Omaha zoo
More Local News
Trending Stories
South Dakota penitentiary warden, deputy warden terminated
Video
PPB: 8 injured in downtown shooting
July 18 – 4PM: Clearer skies on Sunday
Video
Midwest Dog Training owner found guilty of animal neglect
Video
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KCAU 9 Breaking News
SIGN UP